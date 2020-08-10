Munster and Ireland prop talks about his off-the-pitch health battle in news podcast

“EVERYONE you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about.”

It’s one of those phrases that pops up regularly on social media accounts the world over.

In the case of Munster and Ireland rugby player John Ryan his on-the-pitch tackles have been clear for all to see. But behind the scenes he’s been engaged in a more covert battle that many people may not realise.

John, who celebrated his 32nd birthday last week, had just turned 23 when he was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, an inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) that causes long-lasting inflammation and ulcers in your digestive tract.

He had never heard of it before. There was no history of it in his family.

While he has spoken about it in the past, John, who lives in Castleconnell, opens up extensively about how the condition has affected his life on a new podcast, Gutcast, which has been launched by the Irish Society for Colitis and Crohn’s Disease (ISCC) in partnership with Janssen Sciences Ireland UC.

The podcast has been made in response to national research that shows the extent of mental health concerns among those living with IBD and the need for accessible supports for stress, anxiety and depression, all of which are being compounded by Covid-19.

Gutcast ep 5, ‘Sex and relationships', will help those with IBD overcome the fears they may have of entering a new relationship or discussing the topic of sex with their partner. Listen back and share. #Gutcast @ISCCIRL — Irish Society for Colitis and Crohn’s Disease (@ISCCIRL) August 6, 2020

“I think there are a lot of people with IBD probably keeping it a secret,” John tells the Leader. “We need to get rid of that stigma. I think keeping it a secret adds that extra bit of baggage and stress and when you get rid of that you feel a bit better.”

While John now knows a lot of people who suffer with ulcerative colitis, before he was diagnosed he didn’t know of anyone with the illness.

While his initial symptoms “weren’t too bad” he says he realised “what bad was” around 2014 when he got a very bad flare-up which affected his entire colon.

“Initially, I think the condition affected around 5% of my colon and then it spread to about 70% of it and now it’s the whole lot.

“Nine years down the road and I’m still adapting to it. I’d get lethargic which is never a good thing.

“It gives you a good sense of perspective when you’re healthy and you can go in the car for two or three hours without worrying.”

John went five years without getting any flare-up “which was pretty amazing”.

He is on infusions which he gets every eight weeks in the Mater hospital in Cork and finds very beneficial.

So what is it like managing the condition while being a professional rugby player?

“There is a good team inside in Munster to be fair,” he asserts.

“I can skip training every eight weeks. When I go for the infusions I’ll skip a Monday session and I’ll go down to Cork and get that done. To be fair I’d never shy away from the work because I’d never want in my head to think people might think I’m getting the easier route. I make it my business to do all the work, but if I was struggling, they’d be fine about it to be fair.”

In terms of people who are newly diagnosed with IBD John offers this advice. “Some people might say don’t read all the stuff that’s out there. I would say the opposite - I’d say do all your research but don’t get ahead of yourself either. I was reading up on things and saying why don’t we try this and this and this but I’ve a very good specialist in Cork, Dr Barry O’Connor and he’d say it’s a gradual process, there is no point trying everything together. It’s been a real gradual process for me. I’ve been on infusions since 2014 and tablets. I find the infusions excellent. I definitely find that by week seven I’m saying I need to go back. And on week eight when I get them I’m back to myself again.”

The research conducted among people living with Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis has revealed that mental health issues have the highest impact on everyday life with 82% of people with IBD stating they have experienced stress, 74% experienced anxiety and 53% experienced depression due to their condition

“When I’m ill I get frustrated and I probably get down about it as well,” says John, candidly. “When I’m ill I have to plan my session that I’m close to a bathroom or take medication to stop myself from going to the toilet for the three hours I’m on the pitch or in the gym or whatever. There are those type of things that can really mess with your head but you have to stop worrying about what everyone else thinks,” he continues.

Much of John’s support comes from his family and his “incredibly supportive” wife Zita whom he married last year.

The couple moved to Limerick in 2016. They have two children, Felix, 2, and baby Gaia Isobel who was born in late March.

“We’re both Cork. I’m from Inniscarra and Zita is from Blackrock. I really like living in Limerick. There is a good lifestyle here and good food.”

Munster of course are back in action on August 22 playing Leinster in the opening round of the Guinness PRO14. “The Covid cases are creeping up. Hopefully we can get the ball rolling. Everyone is eager for some normality. We can’t wait. It has been good enough craic back training,” John smiles.

Gutcast comprises eight episodes released throughout July and August. The podcast focuses on a variety of topics including mental health, fatigue, managing work and social life, sex and relationships and getting the most out of your healthcare appointments. It is available on the ISCC website as well as on Apple Podcast App, Google Play Music and Spotify.

