Twenty four hour sleep-out at Limerick church for Irish Cancer Society

MIKE O’Donoghue and his merry band are going from serving and eating buns for the best part of a day to fasting for 24 hours.

Last March, would have been the Limerick man's sixth annual longest coffee ‘morning’ in Ireland at his Pallasgreen home. We all know what happened then.

Last year, the first person came in just after 7am and Mike didn’t close his door until 12.35am. To date €23,345 has been raised for the Irish Cancer Society.

Mike wasn’t going to let 2020 go without doing something.

“I was cutting the hedge a few weeks ago. I went down to the hot press to get a bad shirt as it would be torn with the briars. The T-shirt for the Irish Cancer Society fell out in front of me. I picked it up and what was written on the back of it was, ‘We won’t give up until cancer gives up’. I went out cutting the hedge. I thought to myself, ‘We have to do something’,” said Mike, who turned 70 this year.

He came up with the idea of a 24 hour fast and sleep-out in the grounds of Nicker church from 5pm on Saturday, August 15.

He contacted his long-standing supporters and helpers at the coffee day – Saoirse Corbett, 22; Tara Campbell, 20, Aine Looby, 17, and Sarah Dillon, 15.

“When I rang the girls they came down to the house and sat down to draw up a plan. They all thought it was a great idea. They said we can’t let 2020 go without doing something. We are not going to let the coronavirus beat us,” said Mike.

They also have two new recruits this year – Maurice Barrett, aged in his 30s, and Ellie Phelan, 17.

“They are all amazing. They wouldn’t miss this for anything. Straight away they said, ‘No problem’,” said Mike.

Fr Pat Burns kindly gave them permission to use the church grounds and they have set up a Just Giving page for people to donate. Search Michael's 24 Hour Fast and Sleep-Out. The hundreds who come to the coffee ‘morning’ every year can also donate in person albeit in a socially distanced way.

“People can drive into the church yard and put money into a bucket. We won’t be able to pass the bucket around. And they can also donate after Mass on Saturday night and Masses on Sunday morning,” said Mike.

Prior to the fast starting they will all congregate in his house to plant daffodils and eat a big dinner. “Our last supper!” laughs Mike.

Once the seven finish up on Sunday, August 16 at 5pm and have a bite to eat they will climb the hill of Nicker to light candles at the Mass rock for their own private intentions.

“It will be a little bit of history as that is the first time that will have been done in a long time,” he says.

It will make up in a small way for there being no pilgrimage to Lourdes this year.

But the 24-hour fast itself in Nicker won’t be a first as Garry Fraher didn’t eat during his portrayal of Jesus in the Passion back in 2014.

Mike is hoping for a dry night and “then it can snow after that!” he jokes.

“This is a replacement for now but we will go back to the coffee day next year if we can,” concludes Mike.

For more Limerick news, click here