Limerick man embarked on crime spree after damages awarded following collision 'ran out'

A YOUNG man embarked on a crime spree after he spent the proceeds of a personal injuries claim, a court has heard.

Sean Rainbow, 23, of no fixed abode has pleaded guilty to more than 20 charges relating to offences which occurred in Limerick and Tipperary on dates between March and July 2019.

He has admitted unlawfully entering a number of homes at locations in the city and Ballybricken as well as stealing cash and other property from cars which were parked outside homes in Ballyneety.

Limerick Circuit Court was told the defendant was awarded “a significant amount of money” in late 2018 following a road collision and that the money “ran out” around three months later.

“There was a lack of appreciation as to what was going on,” said barrister Jack Nicholas.

During a sentencing hearing, Detective Garda Chris McGrath told Limerick Circuit Court the defendant’s modus operandi was to source (and steal) a vehicle which would then be driven to a rural location where a crime spree would be committed.

“There was an element of targeting” he said adding that blood found at one of the houses in Ballybricken matched Mr Rainbow’s DNA.

In addition to the theft and burglary charges, the 23-year-old has admitted deliberately ramming a garda patrol car in the early hours of May 11, 2019.

Garda Patricia McCormack said that incident happened at around 8.40am on May 11, 2019 – a short time after gardai were alerted to the theft of a jeep.

She said she and a colleague observed the vehicle, which was being driven by Mr Rainbow, at Clancy Strand and attempted to stop it.

During the subsequent pursuit, Mr Rainbow deliberately stopped and “reversed at speed” at the garda patrol car a number of times

The pursuit continued to Westfield Park and the defendant was later found hiding in reeds at the wetlands.

Barrister Jack Nicholas said his client has addiction issues and that there was “no rationality” to any of his offending.

“He made admissions, he apologises,” he said.

Judge Tom O’Donnell adjourned the matter to next month.

For more Limerick news click here