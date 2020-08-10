Limerick shoppers and retail staff must wear face coverings or masks from today

LIMERICK shoppers and retail staff are required to wear face coverings or masks from today after new laws came into effect.

In accordance with public health advice, it is now mandatory to wear masks or face coverings in shops, supermarkets and shopping centres.

Coverings are already compulsory on public transport and the Government decision to make them mandatory in retail settings was confirmed last week.

While garda enforcement and prosecution will be considered as a last resort, those who do not wear a face covering or mask face a maximum fine of €2,500 and up to six months’ imprisonment.

Children under 13 are not required to wear face coverings while adults who have breathing problem or who are are unable to remove them without assistance are also exempt from the new law.

All retail staff must wear face coverings or masks unless there is a partition or a two-metre distance between them and customers at all times.

Meanwhile, it was also confirmed over the weekend that teachers and students at secondary schools in Limerick and around the country will have to wear face coverings when they return later this month.

