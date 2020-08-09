Limerick weather: Warm and mainly dry with an odd shower

Sunday will be warm and mainly dry day with sunny spells across Limerick.

However, an odd shower is possible in some areas as the afternoon progresses.

Highest temperatures of 20 to 25 degrees with light variable breezes.

Sunday night will be mild and humid and most areas will be dry with temperatures between 10 and 14 degrees – more details here.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Monday will be dry in most areas with sunny spells.

However, heavy or thundery showers will move in from the east and will affect much of Leinster and Ulster.

Highest temperatures of 18 to 24 degrees, warmest in south Leinster and Munster with light variable breezes.

Some heavy or thundery showers will continue in north Leinster and east Ulster on Monday night.

