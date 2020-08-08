Deaths in Limerick - August 8, 2020

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Hospice) of Joseph (Joe) Fogarty of Kilglass, Anglesboro.

Son of the late William. Sadly missed by his loving mother Teresa; brothers Michael and Noel; sisters Marian (Walsh), Hannah (Casey) and Tess (Murray), nieces, nephews, brothers in law, sister in law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Lying in repose at O'Sullivan's Funeral Home, Kilbehenny.

Joe’s funeral cortège will leave his home in Kilglass on Monday (August 10) at 11.15am for Requiem Mass (strictly private) in Anglesboro Church at 12noon.

Burial afterwards in the church grounds.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Vera Conway (née Noonan) of Arra View, Newcastle West, Limerick. Formerly of Bruree and St Ita’s Hospital Nursing Staff.

Predeceased by her parents, Jackie and Mary Noonan and sadly missed by her husband John; sons Alan and John Paul; daughters-in-law, Jennifer and Margaret and her granddaughter Caoimhe.

Regretted by her brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and a wide circle of colleagues, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with government guidelines, a private Funeral Mass will take place in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newcastle West on Monday (August) 10 at 11.30 with burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Ray Cunningham of Cork Road, Newcastle West, Limerick. Formerly of Ballintubber, Mayo.

Deeply regretted by his wife Mary, sons John and Darragh, daughters Adrienne and Elaine, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

A private family Funeral Mass will take place in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newcastle West on Sunday (August 9) at 10.30am with burial afterwards in the new cemetery, Clouncagh.

The death has occurred (peacefully at the Good Counsel Nursing Home) of Ann Dunphy (née Kenny) of Brandon, North Circular Road, Limerick. Formerly of Sidney Park, Cork. Late of Laurel Hill Secondary School.

Dearly loved mother of Nicole and John. Grandmother to to Beth.

Sadly missed by her brothers David, Ray, Ed and Ken; sisters-in-law, Catherine, Helen, Anne Marie and Bernie, nephews, nieces extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass (for family and close friends) will take place at 10.30am on Wednesday (August 12) in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road followed by burial in St. Finbarr's Cemetery, Cork (arriving at 2pm).

The death has occurred (peacefully at Pattersons Nursing Home, Roscrea) of Mary (Maisie) Flavin (née McCormack) of Boherlode, Ballyneety, Limerick. Formerly of Toomevara, Tipperary.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Tom and deeply regretted by her loving nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Due to current restrictions, a private family Funeral Mass will take place in Fedamore Church on Sunday (August 9) at 12pm.

Burial afterwards in Fedamore Graveyard.

The death has occurred (unexpectedly at UHL) of Anthony Hogan of Hassetts villas, Thomondgate, Limerick. Late of St Mary`s Park, Limerick.

Deeply regretted by his sons Kieran, Ryan and Anthony; daughter Jessica, partner Rosie, sister Lillian, brothers Pa, Christy, Thomas and Paul, aunts Rita (UK) and Betty (UK), all other relatives and many friends.

Funeral Mass (strictly private) will take place in St Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand, Limerick at 11am on Tuesday (August 11) followed by a private cremation for family and close friends.

The death has occurred of Bridget (Breda) Lyons (née Ryan) of Ballyculhane, Bulgaden, Kilmallock.

Wife of the late James. Mother of the late Jim and Hannie.

Sadly missed by her loving sons John, Mike, Pat, Richie and Willie; daughters Mary, Bridget and Margaret; sisters Peggy and Nelly, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives neighbours and friends especially Pat Heffernan.

Breda's Funeral cortege will depart her home at 1.30pm on Sunday (August 9) to arrive for 2pm Requiem Mass (strictly private) at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Bulgaden with burial afterwards in Ardkilmartin Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Caherass Nursing Home) of Maudie Murphy of Good Shepherd Avenue, Pennywell, Limerick.

Requiem Mass (strictly private) will take place at St. John’s Cathedral, on Monday (August 10) at 11am and will be streamed live online here.

Burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.