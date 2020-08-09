New to the market: Limerick farm that is ‘the real deal’ is guided at €650k

VERY little land comes up in the Meanus area – and that side of the country in general – but GVM’s Tom Crosse says he has a “beauty” on his hands.

The auctioneer says it is 68 acres of “top quality land”.

“It is on the road between Riordan’s Cross and Meanus village. It has frontage to two roads. There is an old two storey house thereon that needs some work,” said Mr Crosse.

The guide price of €650,000 - just under €10,000 an acre - reflects how highly Mr Crosse rates the farm. It is laid out in easily managed divisions and is well watered and fenced. There is a slatted shed, yard, silage slab and good ancillary out offices.

While it is only new to the market the GVM group property director reports “good interest” already.

“It is a great opportunity for dairy farmers thinking about expanding their enterprise. Very little comes up that side of the country - it is something of a rarity. There is a scarcity of land coming to the market this year with Covid. Some sales are postponed,” said Mr Crosse.

However, he describes this land in Meanus as “the real deal all the way around it”. It is for sale by private treaty. Contact Mr Crosse 087 2547717 or John O’Connell 087 6470746.

Meanwhile, GVM colleague Richard Ryan also has an outstanding roadside farm in the heart of the Golden Vale. He is bringing 33 acres at Raheenamadra, Knocklong to the market. Mr Ryan said it is excellent quality grazing lands suitable for any type of farming. Contact Mr Ryan 087 8067772.