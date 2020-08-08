Novice driver was speeding on Limerick motorway with toddler in unsecured child seat

A NOVICE driver who was caught speeding on a Limerick motorway was transporting a young child who was not properly secured in the vehicle, gardai have revealed.

Members of the divisional Roads Policing Unit intercepted the Volkswagen car after it was detected travelling at 177km/h on the M7 near Limerick city.

Having stopped the vehicle, gardai discovered a toddler in a car seat which was not properly fitted or secured.

“Secondly, the two-year-old child was being 'restrained' by one strap of an adult seat belt,” said a spokesperson who added that the driver of the car was also observed overtaking other traffic during a “peak-traffic” time.

A number of fines have been issued and the driver is facing prosecution before the courts for careless driving.

“The next time you see a speed check being conducted by gardaí, think of this driver, think of the two-year-old old child. Do not alert other road users to speed checks. Dangerous driver behaviour will not be tolerated and this driver needed to be stopped. We ensured that seat was fitted correctly and the child was properly restrained before allowing the driver to continue,” said the spokesperson.

