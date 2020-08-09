Man pushed in front of moving bus during Limerick street fight

A MAN who kicked another man propelling him in front of a moving bus has avoided a prison sentence.

Colin Earls, 30, who has an address at Cois Sruthan, Croom had pleaded gulty to a charge of recklessly endangering traffic at Greenhill Road, Garryowen on February 27, 2016.

During a sentencing hearing last year, Limerick Circuit Court was told the incident which happened near the Track Bar at around 2pm was captured on CCTV.

Sergeant Mick Dunne said Colin Earls and the victim initially became involved an a verbal altercation but that it escalated and became physical. It progressed onto the roadway at which point another man became involved.

A pint glass was smashed on the ground and both men struck the victim before Mr Earls can been seen “throwing a kick” which propelled him in front of the bus which had to brake suddenly.

Sgt Dunne said both defendants were identified on CCTV but that the victim did not cooperate. No formal complaint was made and there were also difficulties securing statements from civilian witnesses.

“The bus driver found it most alarming and it was an unpleasant experience for him,” said prosecuting counsel John O’Sullivan who accepted the charges preferred by DPP were unusual – given the nature of offence.

While each of the defendants have previous convictions, Judge Tom O’Donnell was told what happened was a “wake up call” for the two defendants.

Judge O’Donnell, who previously commented on the ‘novel’ nature of the charge, noted that Mr Earls has not come to the attention of gardai since.

He imposed a six month prison sentence which he suspended for 12 months.

