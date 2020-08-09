Limerick’s Cyril boosts swans in Shakespeare’s town

A LIMERICK man living in Stratford-upon-Avon is smiling at the siege of swans into Shakespeare’s citadel.

Cyril Bennis, a former mayor of the market town in the English midlands, but who hails from Fairgreen in Limerick city, has helped bring the population of the curvy-neck birds back to the River Avon.

A record 150 swans are now living on the river, but work remains to protect them from dog attacks and other threats.

Cyril – who is also bidding to become a space tourist – has been conducting a yearly swan count from a caravan park in Stratford-upon-Avon.

While the swans are wild and can come and go as they please, the increased numbers indicate overall that the River Avon, like the River Shannon no doubt, is a good environment for the white birds.

Former councillor Cyril is the first point of call for those who find swans injured or in distress.

Having ended a career caring for humans in the hotel industry, he decided to turn his attentions to our feathered friends.

“Here in Stratford-upon-Avon, we are famous for Shakespeare and swans, but we lost the swans 45 years ago. So I decided to try and do something about it. They’ve been part of my life all these years. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed rescuing them. As my mother, bless her soul, used to say, let’s put something back into the community,” he added.

Cyril says swans on the Avon have gone from zero in 1975 to triple figures now.

“But it’s not always been plain sailing. It’s been a struggle at times, but nature has a way of doing things. We always believe you have to give nature a helping hand,” he said, “It’s a great feeling. It’s great news for everybody who enjoys nature and our swans here in Stratford-upon-Avon.”

Cyril had been hoping to set sail for Limerick for a visit this summer – but sadly the Covid-19 travel restrictions have prevented the former Liberal Democrat man returning to his homeland.

For more Limerick news click here