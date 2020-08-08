Trusted worker stole €90k from Limerick company after finding IT glitch

A TRUSTED employee who exploited an IT glitch to steal more than €90,000 has received a suspended prison sentence.

Michael Kiely, 41, of Bruachlan, Westbury had pleaded guilty to 16 sample charges of theft relating to offences which occurred between April 2011 and September 2015.

During a sentencing hearing, Sergeant Mick Dunne said the offences only came to light three months after Mr Kiely had been made redundant by Wilo Pumps which has since closed it’s Limerick facility.

An investigation was launched by the company in January 2016 after a shipping company sought payment of a bill which, it believed, had been paid.

It was subsequently established the bill had, in fact, not been paid and that a sum of money – equal to that owed – had been transferred into another account.

It was later established that payments totalling €90,283.87, had been made to same account which was held in the name of Mr Kiely.

Sgt Dunne said the accounts assistance had accidentally discovered a glitch which allowed him to create duplicate invoices.

When questioned about the invoices, the defendant made full admissions telling gardai he was “deep in debt” and was under severe financial pressure.

Barrister Pat Whyms said his client is ashamed and disgusted and he submitted there was no flamboyant lifestyle.

He said the money was used to pay a variety of domestic expenses and loans and that the situation had “snowballed” out of control.

Judge Tom O’Donnell said their had been a serious breach of trust and he noted Mr KIely is now “almost unemployable”.

He said his admissions, his guilty plea and his previous good record were mitigating factors he was entitled to consider.

He imposed a two and-a-half year prison sentence, which he suspended in full.

