€3.3m allocated for Housing Adaption Grants  in Limerick

ALMOST €3 million has been allocated to fund Housing Adaptation Grants for older people and people with a disability who are living in private accommodation in Limerick, writes David Hurley.

Limerick City and County Council is to receive €2,708,100 from the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage while it will allocate a further €677,025 from its own resources.

The scheme will enable older people and people with disabilities to remain living independently in their own homes for longer should they wish and will also facilitate early return from hospital.

Grants of up to €30,000 are available to assist people with a disability in carrying out necessary works to make a house more suitable for their needs, while up to €8,000 can be made available to assist older people living in poor housing conditions to have necessary repairs or improvements carried out.

Under the scheme, up to €6,000 can be allocated for mobility aids to address mobility problems for a member of the household.

“These grants have had a huge impact on the quality of life of the many beneficiaries and play a vitally important role in helping people with a disability and people who are reaching an age in life when they are less mobile, to continue to live independently in their own homes,” said Minister Darragh O’Brien.

Fine Gael TD Kieran O'Donnell has welcomed the increase in funding under the scheme.

"These grants are so important as they also create employment opportunities for builders and businesses in Limerick and help reduce the dependency on our health services by supporting independent living for as long as possible," he said.

A total of €73 million has been allocated nationally.