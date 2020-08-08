Celia's Week: Lights... camera... fashion for TV spot at Strand Hotel

IT was such an amazing experience for the Holman Lee Agency and for local fashion houses when Virgin Media decided to film the fashion slot from Limerick’s beautiful Strand hotel.

The fashion houses featured are some of the most established in the city along with one of our newer boutiques.

From comfort clothing to fabulous dresses, Limerick city has it all. We are back shopping and frequenting our local boutiques and stores and the key message is wearability. We featured a long dress which you can dress up and wear out or pair with sneakers and wear when shopping.

The little green polka dot dress really spells summer - team with heels or wedges to elongate the leg. In terms of menswear, I thought this nice bomber jacket with blue denims and white and grey T-shirt is a real summer hit for menswear.

All the ladies shoes that accompany the women’s looks are from Nevil’s Shoes in the heart of Limerick city. So please shop and support local.

Celia xx