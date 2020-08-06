One person with Covid-19 receiving treatment at University Hospital Limerick

THERE is one person confirmed to have Covid-19 currently receiving treatment at University Hospital Limerick.

However, there are 25 people suspected of having the virus awaiting test results at the hospital. This is the largest number of suspected cases in a hospital in the country.

There are no patients with Covid-19 in the intensive care unit at the hospital while there are three suspected cases of the condition in the unit.

The total number of cases in the county and city now stands at 610 after there were no new cases in Limerick reported on the Covid-19 Data Hub on Wednesday evening. That figure accounts for the situation up to Monday.

However, the evening press release issued by the Department of Health on Wednesday evening revealed that as of midnight Tuesday, the HPSC has been notified of 50 confirmed cases of Covid-19 nationwide and Limerick is among the counties with new cases reported within this figure of 50. The exact number of Limerick cases will not come to light until this Thursday evening on the Covid-19 Data Hub.