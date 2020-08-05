WATCH: Excessive rain sees swimming ban reintroduced at popular resort
EXCESSIVE rain in Kilkee today has resulted in the reintroduction of a swimming ban in the resort.
Clare County Council confirmed the red flag is up, and swimming is banned.
It comes just 24 hours after the local authority had listed restrictions on bathing across the north and west of the county, which had been in place since last week.
Opening the flood gates at the Victoria stream in Kilkee this afternoon - Council workmen relieve flooding by opening the gates. pic.twitter.com/3So9aByXKl— floodingireland (@floodingireland) August 5, 2020
The Victoria stream dammed for the protection of the beach, backed up and flooded and then overtopped in Kilkee due to extreme rain this morning. pic.twitter.com/IB7BPTqmA0— floodingireland (@floodingireland) August 5, 2020
@CarlowWeather Kilkee this morning sent on from one of the lads pic.twitter.com/I3MgZSqqP4— John Hayes (@johna_hayes) August 5, 2020
Swimming is still allowed in Lahinch, Spanish Point, White Strand Miltown Malbay and the front beach of Quilty.
The restrictions were listed as a result of analysis carried out over the weekend and on the advice of the HSE.
Beach monitoring is ongoing in Co Clare.
Clare County Council advises that the safest place to swim is at lifeguarded locations.
For more information, contact Clare County Council environment section on (065) 6846331 / enviroff@clarecoco.ie and visit www.beaches.ie
