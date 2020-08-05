BREAKING: Emergency services attending large fire in Co. Limerick

Four units from Limerick Fire and Rescue services are attending the scene of a large fire, believed to be outdoors, in the Knockbrack area of Co. Limerick.

The fire, reported to have started under an hour ago, is close to the M7 motorway and is visible from the Mackey Roundabout near Finnegans pub. At this time, the smoke is not believed to be impeding visibility on the main Dublin to Limerick road.

More to follow.