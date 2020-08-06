Limerick Weather: Dry, warm and sunny with highs of 21

Thursday will be a mainly dry, warm, and sunny day. The best of the sunshine will be in the early part of the day, with cloud building later. Temperatures will reach between 19 and 21 degrees, a little lower on the south coast. Winds will be moderate southerly, fresh at times, and there'll be a risk of isolated showers. For more see here:

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Thursday night, will be mainly dry to start with cloud building steadily from the west. Moderate southerly winds with lowest temperatures of 14 or 15 degrees. Rain will develop in the southwest, spreading up along western coastal counties and extending through the western half of the country by morning.

Friday will have rain in the west and north in the morning, but it will be mainly dry to start in the east. The rain will move eastwards and then finally clearing through the evening. Temperatures will still reach between 18 and 24 degrees with a fresh southwest wind, veering westerly later and moderating.

Friday night will be mainly dry with temperatures falling to 8 or 9 degrees as skies clear and winds ease.

Saturday will be dry with sunshine and light winds with temperatures of 18 to 20 degrees.

A similar day on Sunday with light variable or easterly winds giving higher temperatures in the west of the country, up to 22 degrees possible there.

Currently the early days of next week promise a good deal of dry weather with temperatures around typical for the time of year.