Limerick council supports outdoor events to attract visitors post-Covid

A VARIETY of outdoor events will place across Limerick in the coming weeks having received support from Limerick City and County Council.

Band recitals, outdoor yoga, a craft market and a regatta are some of the events which, it’s hoped, will attract more people into the city centre.

To support businesses post Covid-19, the local authority’s Tourism Culture and Arts Department launched the Animate Your Street Outreach grant scheme calling on local groups, businesses and communities to propose creative ways to use urban public spaces safely and support family friendly activities this summer.

Fourteen applications have received funding support for activities or events including the food and craft market in the Potato Market (Saturday), the Limerick Boat Club Regatta, outdoor yoga classes in the People’s Park and a series of performances by Fidget Feet

Various street performers and bands have also received support to perform across the city in a variety of locations and a proposal for an outdoor Art Exhibition of local artist’s work on the railings of the People’s Park has also received support.

A mural and treasure hunt in Pallasgreen has also received support from the council..

Decorative lighting has been installed in the trees on Bedford Row and Thomas Street to enhance the atmosphere for outdoor diners at restaurants located in this area.

Pop-Up Movies in the Park have been facilitated to show three movies in the Peoples Park on Saturday, August 22.

All of the events which have received funding are subject to the organiser’s capacity to proceed safely in line with national public health guidelines.

Aoife Potter-Cogan, Festivals and Events with Limerick City and County Council said: “All applicants should be commended for their can-do spirit and enthusiasm; we understand that the current situation changes daily and makes it very difficult to plan. We will however continue to work with activity organisers to support them to deliver their proposals safely.”

The funding scheme was established to support activities from mid-July until the end of August and funding is limited.

The scheme will close to applications on Friday 7 August.

