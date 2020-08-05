Limerick gardai investigate late-night attack on cyclist

A CYCLIST sustained facial injuries after he was knocked from his bike and robbed at the weekend.

Gardai are appealing for information about the incident which happened at at Joseph St. in the early hours of Saturday morning

“At 2.23am precisely the 30-year-old was attacked by three thieves. They knocked him off his bike and assaulted him. Two of the thieves held him while a third punched him a number of times into the face,” said Garda John Finnerty.

The culprits searched the victim’s pockets and stole a large sum of cash.

“The victim received superficial wounds to his facial area. This was a particularly vicious and unprovoked attack and it left the victim clearly traumatised,” added Garda Finnerty.

Gardai at Roxboro Road are investigating and are appealing to anyone with information to contact them.

