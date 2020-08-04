BREAKING: One new confirmed case of Covid-19 reported in Limerick

THERE has been one new confirmed case of Covid-19 reported in Limerick this Tuesday evening.

The number in the county now stands at 610.

Today's new case brings it to eighteen incidences of the condition that have been reported in Limerick in recent days, with nine alone on Saturday night. While a cluster has been identified, it's not known how many of the cases relate to it.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) reports there have been no new deaths in Ireland. There has now been a total of 1,763 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday, August 3, the HPSC has been notified of 45 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 26,253 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 35 are men and 10 are women. 77% are under 45 years of age. 31 are associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case.

Four cases have been identified as community transmission. 33 cases are located in Kildare, 7 in Dublin, and 5 are spread across four other counties.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The Covid-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.