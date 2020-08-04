Limerick museums to benefit from government arts and culture sector funds

Minister for Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht, Catherine Martin TD, has today announced a number of funding measures to help the Arts and Culture sector recover from the Covid-19 Emergency, with Limerick's Hunt Museum and Foynes Flying Boat Museum to benefit.

In June 2020, the government announced €25 million in extra supports for the sector, which was deeply impacted by the Covid-19 crisis. This extra funding is being made available through the Arts Council (€20 million) and directly through the Department (€5 million).

This was followed, last week, by an additional €31 million investment in the sector, announced by Minister Martin as part of the Jobs Stimulus package.

Today’s funding announcement forms part of this overall suite of measures, totalling €56 million, which have been introduced to support the sector. Specifically today:

A further €1 million in grant aid to key cultural organisations in receipt of annual funding from the Department as part of the extra supports to help the Arts and Culture sector recover from the Covid-19 Emergency. These organisations – which include Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann, the Hunt Museum, Archbishop Marsh's Library, the National Print Museum and Foynes Flying Boat & Maritime Museum – house collections of moveable cultural heritage of national importance, or are unique in the country and relate to matters of national interest.

A new €2 million Audience Re-engagement Fund for small, regional and specialised museums. The Scheme is reserved for appropriate not-for-profit small, regional and specialised museums that are not in receipt of operational funding from the Department or bodies under its aegis. The intention is to support those museums in regional and rural areas or with a specific focus of both local and national interest that were particularly impacted by the Covid-19 Emergency.

An allocation of €58,000 to Business to Arts as a continuing support for their fellowships designed to support and enhance investment by cultural organisations in the development of fundraising, human resources and capacity building. This represents a continued commitment to supporting cultural bodies to assist with capacity development and engaging with philanthropy to assist with their activities.

Also announced today is total funding of €134,095 to support cultural projects with a significant cross-border elements under the Cooperation with Northern Ireland Scheme 2020 benefitting 12 projects including a live streamed traditional arts event by Cavan NYAH and a cross-border crafting and artisan expertise sharing by Newry, Mourne and Down District Council

Minister Martin also announced total funding of €137,581 to fifteen projects under the Regional Museum Exhibitions Scheme 2020 including an exhibition on the life and work of artist Nano Reid at the Highlanes Gallery, Louth and the restoration of an RA105 vintage double decker bus exhibition with back stairs at the national Transport Museum in Howth, Co. Dublin

€270,000 has been allocated to the Music Capital Scheme which is administered by Music Network which is Ireland’s national music touring and development agency. Since its inception, over €2m has been awarded to 160 organisations and 119 individual musicians across the State, performing in genres including traditional Irish, classical, folk, jazz, electro-acoustic, early/baroque and rock/pop.