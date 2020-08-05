Limerick Weather: Wet Wednesday ahead

Today will start off cloudy with further outbreaks of rain through the morning and early afternoon, heavy at times. The rain will gradually clear eastwards through the afternoon and evening and drier and brighter conditions will follow, with just a few showers around. For more, click here

Fresh southerly winds at first, gradually easing and veering westerly through the day. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Summary: Remaining mostly unsettled through the week with rain or showers at times, however with the generally southerly airflow temperatures will be close to or slightly above average.

Wednesday night: Any showers will die out by Wednesday night, leaving a dry night with clear spells, but cloud will increase in western areas towards morning. Less mild than Tuesday night with lowest temperatures ranging 9 to 12 degrees, in light to moderate southerly winds.

Thursday: Thursday will bring a mix of cloud and sunny spells. Cloudiest in the west and south with some patchy drizzle at times. Highest temperatures of 19 to 22 degrees in most places, but a degree or two cooler towards the south coast in a moderate southerly breeze.

Thursday night: Starting off dry with clear spells on Thursday night, but cloud will increase in the west and northwest overnight, bringing showers to these areas. Lowest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees with moderate southerly winds.

Friday: On Friday there will be sunny spells and showers, most frequent in the northwest and southeast with some thundery bursts possible. Highest temperatures of 18 to 23 degrees, warmest in the south and east, with light to moderate southerly winds veering westerly.

Friday night: Showers will die out by Friday night, leaving a dry night with clear spells and some patches of mist. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees with light, variable breezes.

The weekend: On Saturday there will be sunny spells and some showers, mainly in the west and north. Highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees with light and variable breezes. Sunday is looking mainly dry and sunny with highest temperatures of 19 to 22 degrees.