Limerick Council confirm upcoming M7 roadwork closures in August

Limerick Council have this morning confirmed that sections of the M7 motorway will be closed in the coming days for essential works.

The M7 Eastbound Off-Slip and Westbound On-Slip at Junction 29 (Ballysimon) will be closed from 19.00hrs to 06.00hrs for a period of 10 nights (weekday nights) between Tuesday August 11 2020 and Thursday September 24 2020.

Also, the M7 Westbound Off-Slip and Eastbound On-Slip at Junction 29 (Ballysimon) will be closed for the same timings.

Alternative routes will be in place and can be viewed here -