Limerick artists to honour Van Morrison at 75th birthday celebration

Limerick artists Emma Langford, Powpig & Whenyoung are set to star in a special performance to honour Van Morrison marking his 75th birthday on August 31.

Ireland’s Hot Press magazine has curated musical tributes to the singing legend, by 75 exceptional artists, to be broadcast to the world via YouTube, in August and September

The schedule kicks off with on August 4 with Andrea Corr performing ‘Moondance’ – with a slate of marvellous performances set to follow, in what will be a powerful declaration of strength by Irish musicians and performers..Rave On, Van Morrison will also be supported by the Department of Foreign Affairs and its global diplomatic network, and by Tourism Ireland.



President Michael D. Higgins said: "Van Morrison is one of the outstanding songwriters and performers of the past 60 years and has been a powerful inspiration to successive generations of musicians and artists all over the island of Ireland, and abroad. It is a great privilege to be part of this extraordinary celebration of Van’s work, on the occasion of his 75th birthday. Long may he continue. Rave on, Van Morrison.”



Other artists who will perform Van Morrison songs as part of ‘Rave On, Van Morrison' include at least two of the four Irish artists who have achieved US No.1 albums, Hozier and Sinéad O’Connor. Also performing Van’s songs are leading Irish music lights like Imelda May, Bob Geldof of The Boomtown Rats, Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol, Andrea Corr of The Corrs, Glen Hansard, Paul Brady, Una Healy of The Saturdays, Damien Rice, Gavin James, The Academic, Moya Ní Bhraonáin of Clannad, Loah, Mick Flannery, Mary Stokes, Altan, Eleanor McEvoy, David Keenan and the rising young Dublin rapper, Malaki, among many more.



MOBO-nominated drummer and composer David Lyttle, from Belfast, has recorded ‘On Hyndford Street’, featuring the voice of acclaimed Irish actor Liam Neeson. And the multi-garlanded fiddle player Martin Hayes of The Gloaming delivers a marvellous interpretation of ‘Moondance’ on fiddle.

The full list of performances over the first two weeks is as below.

For the first fortnight, each performance will be posted on https://www.youtube.com/ hotpressmagazine at 19:00 Irish Standard Time (19:00 IST / GMT+1 // 14:00 EDT // 11:00 PDT)





WEEK #1

Tue Aug 04 Andrea Corr Moondance

Wed Aug 05 Hudson Taylor Cyprus Avenue

Thu Aug 06 Una Healy Reminds Me of You

Fri Aug 07 Thanks Brother Have I Told You Lately That I Love You

Sat Aug 08 Tim Wheeler Jackie Wilson Said

Sun Aug 09 David Keenan Slim Slow Slider

WEEK #2

Mon Aug 10 Gary Lightbody, Miriam Kaufman & Iain Archer Into The Mystic

Tue Aug 11 The Scratch Sweet Thing

Wed Aug 12 Bronagh Gallagher And The Healing Has Begun

Thu Aug 13 Imelda May Wild Night

Fri Aug 14 Maverick Sabre Beautiful Vision

Sat Aug 15 Wallis Bird Listen To The Lion

Sun Aug 16 JC Stewart Bright Side of the Road