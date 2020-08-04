Limerick gardai investigate theft of catalytic converter

GARDAI are appealing for information following the theft of a catalytic converter from a parked car.

The theft, from a Honda Accord, occurred in the townland of Fairhill, Crecora Cross sometime between midnight last Thursday and 7am on Friday.

“It would have taken the thief some time to climb under the car and extract the catalytic converter. The thief would also have utilised some mode of transport to get to the scene and bac,” said Garda John Finnerty.

“If you were around this area and observed a stationary car on the roadside or any activity that you deemed suspicious or out of the ordinary, then please contact the gardai at Roxboro Road station,” he added.

They can be contacted at (061) 214340.