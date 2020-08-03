BREAKING: Limerick not among the 46 new Covid-19 cases reported nationwide

THERE have been no confirmed new cases of Covid-19 overnight, statistics just out from the Department of Health show.

It means the number of people who have had the deadly condition here remains at 609 - but Limerick's number of cases has grown by 17 over the past few days, as fears of a second wave of the virus intensify.

Last night, it was revealed a cluster of cases had been found here.

Nationally, no new deaths from Covid-19 have been reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) today. It means the number of deaths linked to the condition remains at 1,763.

The HPSC has been notified of 46 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 26,208 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the new cases, 27 are men and 19 are women. More than eight in every ten of these are under the age of 45.

Some 32 cases are associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case, while five cases have been identified as community transmission.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Ronan Glynn, the acting chief medical officer at the Department of Health said: "The vast majority of young people in Ireland have followed public health advice and have made very significant sacrifices to protect themselves and others. People of all ages will occasionally slip up as they learn to live safely with this virus. We should not seek to attribute blame, but rather continue to encourage one another to build on and sustain the great efforts that we have all made to date."

"We continue to urge everyone to observe the safe behaviours that we recommend such as physical distancing, washing hands regularly, wearing a face covering where appropriate, avoiding crowds and doing all we can to protect each other. Nphet continues to monitor the evolving situation very closely and will meet tomorrow."