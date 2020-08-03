Four Limerick projects to benefit from 'Town and Village Renewal Scheme'

Limerick TD, Patrick O’Donovan, has today announced four Limerick projects are to share in funding of €110,700 under the first tranche of the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

The first €2.8 million in funding approvals from the Department of Rural and Community Development to help rural towns and villages to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic will benefit 106 towns and villages throughout every county in Ireland.

The Limerick projects set to benefit are in

Adare (€40,000), - Refurbishment of the Countess of Dunraven Fountain and creation of new pedestrianised area with seating around the fountain.

Bruff (€20,700), - Resurfacing of footpath network in Grove Public Park, as well as provision of an access for all entrance to replace the existing steps.

Kilmallock (€25,000) - Improved accessibility to Priory Walk, seating in the adjoining Pocket Park and creation of an amenity area including seating, planters and games.

Pallasgreen (€25,000) - Sensory garden, walking track and recreational area with universal access for all ages and abilities to gather and integrate.

“The funding announced today is will assist businesses/communities in towns and villages to adapt to the specific challenges posed by COVID-19 (e.g. social distancing) and to increase footfall and generate economic activity in the short-term.

"This is great news for rural Co. Limerick. These projects have been developed in conjunction with Limerick City and County Council and the local communities. I know from working with volunteers across Co Limerick what funding like this means to the areas concerned. This injection is just one of a number we have made as a Government into rural Limerick.”

“They include projects that adapt outdoor spaces for social gatherings, dining or the hosting of outdoor events; public realm/infrastructural enhancements to allow for social distancing and to make towns/villages more welcoming.

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, has also informed me that “further approvals under the Town and Village Scheme will follow in a series of funding rounds that will be announced in the coming weeks.” the minister added.