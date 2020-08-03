Limerick gardai use new technology to snare banned driver

A DISQUALIFIED driver is facing a potential prison sentence after Limerick gardai used new technology to catch them in the act.

The driver, who initially gave false details to officers in Kilmallock, then claimed to have forgotten their driving licence was checked out by a new mobility device being tested out by the force on the roadside.

It emerged the driver was already serving a lengthy ban.

Their vehicle was seized, and they will now appear in court, with thew potential penalty of a prison sentence.

Limerick’s Roads Policing Unit used automatic number plate recognition to assist.