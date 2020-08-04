Limerick Weather: Cloudy, but humid with highs of 22

Tuesday will start off blustery with patchy rain and drizzle becoming dry for most through the day, while remaining mostly cloudy and humid. High temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees, in fresh to strong southwest wind, touch near gale force along Atlantic coasts at times. For more, click here:

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Summary: Remaining mostly unsettled through the week with a mix of rain and drier conditions, however with the generally southerly airflow temperatures will be a little warmer on average especially in any sunny spells.

Tuesday night: Rain, heavy at times will extend from the Atlantic to all areas, clearing to showers in the west by morning. It will be muggy night with minimum temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds, strong at times near the coasts.

Wednesday: Rain will clear the east in the morning with scattered showers and some sunny spells following from the west, the best of the sunny spells will be in the south and east later in the afternoon. Maximum temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees, in moderate to fresh southwest winds.



Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy in the west with a slight chance of a patchy coastal drizzle and mist by morning, dry and mostly clear in the east. Minimum temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees in light to moderate south to southwest breezes.

Thursday: A mix of cloud and sunny spells, brightest in the east, cloudiest along Atlantic coasts with some patchy drizzle at times there. Maximum temperatures of 18 to 23 degrees, in light to moderate southwest or variable breezes.



Thursday night: Mostly dry with clear spells to start however cloud increasing in the west through the night with heavy showers arriving in the southwest by morning. Minimum temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees in mostly light southerly breezes.

Friday: Heavy, possibly thundery showers in the southwest will extend northeastwards across the country with the best of any dry conditions though the day in the southeast. Maximum temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees, in moderate to fresh breezes.



Further Outlook: The weekend will be mostly settled with a mix of sunshine and patchy cloud while temperature will return to average or a little below.