Limerick entrepreneurs invited to apply for LIT's Development Programme and Support Package

Entrepreneurs in Limerick are being invited to apply to the New Frontiers Programme which includes a support package valued at €45,000, and is designed to provide key entrepreneur and innovation skills at a crucial time in the global economy.

New Frontiers, the leading national entrepreneur development programme run by LIT and Enterprise Ireland at the Hartnett Enterprise Acceleration Centre, is accepting applications ahead of the August 12 deadline.

The six month intensive New Frontiers programme provides practical support to entrepreneurs, especially now during unprecedented global change due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and at a time when momentum and development of new innovation and entrepreneurship is considered crucial to the world’s economy.

The LIT Hartnett Enterprise Acceleration Centre has a wealth of experience in supporting entrepreneurship and has supported approximately 100 ventures through New Frontiers since its launch in 2012.

To date the entrepreneurs on the New Frontiers programme have helped create more than 300 direct jobs, with two companies also creating an estimated 500 part-time jobs. Entrepreneurs supported by LIT at its enterprise centres (Hartnett, TCEC Thurles and Questum, Clonmel) have raised more than €70 million to date in investment, while other companies have been sold, including one company for tens of millions of euros.

Each Entrepreneur who successfully applies for the New Frontier Programme has access to a development package valued at €45,000, which includes a €15,000 tax-free stipend as well as web hosting and support from Amazon worth up to $15,000.

The programme also allows for unrivalled access to a network of mentors, entrepreneurs in residence, alumni, investors and corporate partners, and the knowledge base of LIT, its collaborators at UL Nexus, its network of HEIs in Ireland and its international partners as part of RUN-EU (Regional University Network - European Union).

For more information, see www.HartnettCentre.ie/ NewFrontiers."