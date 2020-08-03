One case of Covid-19 in hospital after cluster confirmed in Limerick

THERE is one person confirmed to have Covid-19 currently receiving treatment at University Hospital Limerick.

The publication of the number which accounts for the situation at the hospital up until 8pm on Sunday comes after the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and the HSE confirmed the spike in confirmed Covid-19 cases in Limerick has been attributed to a cluster.

Seventeen new cases of the condition have been reported in Limerick in recent days, with nine alone on Saturday night. While a cluster has been identified, it's not known how many of the 17 cases relate to these.

The number of confirmed cases in Limerick now stands at 609.

While there is just one confirmed case of the virus at UHL, there are 20 people suspected of having the virus awaiting test results at the hospital. This is the largest number of suspected cases in a hospital in the country.

There is one patient suspected to have Covid-19 in the intensive care unit at the hospital.