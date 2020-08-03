Limerick Weather: Mostly dry, with some isolated showers
Mostly dry today with sunny spells and just isolated showers. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees, in light to moderate westerly breezes. For more, click here:
TONIGHT
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with patchy rain extending from the west. Minimum temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees in moderate to fresh south to southwest winds, increasing strong on Atlantic coasts.
POLLEN FORECAST
Low on Monday and Tuesday.
