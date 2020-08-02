Man charged over spate of burglaries in Limerick

A MAN is appearing before a special sitting of the District Court after being charged in relation to a spate of burglaries in Limerick.

Aged in his 40s, the man was arrested and brought to Henry Street garda station where he was charged under section four of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Shortly after 11pm on Friday last, gardai on patrol in O Connell Street heard glass smashing and saw a man exit a business premises following a burglary.

The man was arrested and brought to Henry Street Garda Station where he was detained. He was also questioned and charged in relation to a number of other incidents.

Burglary at an office on Lower Cecil Street

Attempted burglary at an office on Lower Mallow Street

Burglary at an apartment on Lower Mallow Street

Burglary at an office on Lower Mallow Street

Attempted burglary at a café on Mallow Street

Burglary at a hair salon on O Connell Street

He is to appear before Ennis District Court this morning.