Limerick to be at the centre of Irish radio universe tonight
Four RTE shows go live from Limerick tonight
A BIT of local broadcasting history will be made this evening, as four RTE radio stations will go live from Limerick.
Between six o’clock and seven o’clock this evening, four RTE stations will broadcast live from its studios at Cornmarket Row in the city centre.
They are Radio 1, 2FM, RTE Lyric and RTE Gold.
Presenter Will Leahy wrote in a tweet that this has “never happened before.”
“Pray there isn’t a power cut,” he added, “Hope we have enough headphones”.
A big day for regional broadcasting tomorrow - for one hour (6pm to 7pm) - 4 RTE Radio stations will broadcast live from RTE Limerick— Will Leahy (@willleahy) July 31, 2020
Radio 1
2FM
RTE Lyric
RTE Gold
Never happened before --- pray there isn't a power cut. pic.twitter.com/CzSnRQ1Fal
Radio Anorak Alert !— Will Leahy (@willleahy) July 27, 2020
This Saturday from 6-7pm, 4 of RTE’s radio services will be live from Cornmarket, Limerick - a first we believe !
I’m on Radio 1 & Gold, @jayhartigan is live on 2fm & @evelynlyric on Lyric.
Hope we have enough headphones ! pic.twitter.com/2VyYLTtzRB
