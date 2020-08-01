Limerick to be at the centre of Irish radio universe tonight

A BIT of local broadcasting history will be made this evening, as four RTE radio stations will go live from Limerick.

Between six o’clock and seven o’clock this evening, four RTE stations will broadcast live from its studios at Cornmarket Row in the city centre.

They are Radio 1, 2FM, RTE Lyric and RTE Gold.

Presenter Will Leahy wrote in a tweet that this has “never happened before.”

“Pray there isn’t a power cut,” he added, “Hope we have enough headphones”.