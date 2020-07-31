WATCH: Hospital boss warns Limerick people to remain vigilant in face of Covid-19 threat

THE chief executive of the UL hospitals group (UHL) Dr Collette Cowan has urged people to remain vigilant amid a fresh growth in coronavirus numbers.

There are now almost 600 confirmed cases of the disease in Limerick, and Dr Cowan, while thanking people for adhering to the public health advice so far during the pandemic, there is still more to do.

In a video message, she said: “I would like to thank our community, patients and staff in the Mid-West for adhering to the public health advice on Covid-19 The social distancing and good cough and handwashing etiquette has helped suppress Covid-19 in our community. But we must remain vigilant as this disease is very dangerous and very virulent.”

She confirmed footfall will remain low at University Hospital Limerick, with more patients attending clinics over the internet.

“We are asking those who do attend our hospitals to wear a face covering. Please be patient with us. We are aware some of you have waited a long time to receive an outpatient consultation. Others have had surgery deferred.We are making every effort to get every service started up as safely as we can,” she said.

And she asked people who might be considering attending the emergency department to consider alternative care options before heading there.

She said patients might consider their local GP or pharmacy or the minor injury units at St John’s Hospital.

If you are experiencing symptoms of Covid-19, she asked people to stay at home and telephone their GP for advice.