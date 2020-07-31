Dolans Limerick confirm David Keenan to perform for 'limited audience'

Dolans have today confirmed that David Keenan will be the first live act to perform in front of an audience at the famous Limerick in over 5 months.

Keenan will play Dolans Warehouse on Wednesday, September 2 in front of a strictly limited audience with full social distancing measures in place.

Audience numbers for this show will be limited to 40 people. 10 socially distanced tables with 4 people per table will go on sale next Monday at 10am.

This show is subject to public health guidelines and more tickets may come available as public health guidelines change.

The shows will celebrate the release of Keenan's first live album Alchemy & Prose, due out on Record Store Day on August 29.

David has also announced that the first track from the album will be 'Big Boys Must Cry', live from The Olympia.

Last year David Keenan accompanied Hozier on his European tour and released his first studio album in January.

Keenan first came to national attention some years ago when a video was posted online showing him performing in the front seat of a taxi in his native Dundalk.

Since then, the storytelling troubadour has completed a US tour and has been praised as the most promising up-and-coming voice in the Irish folk scene.

His debut album, 'A Beginner's Guide to Bravery' was released in January to critical acclaim.

The album is described by Keenan as "A document of experiences with the human condition from before to present tense. It all happened live over the course of a week in the Dublin Mountains and my intention was to retain all the rawness and vulnerability, madness and unfiltered truths that make me who I am”.

Keenan is renowned for his poetic style of songwriting and capturing raw emotion alongside his soft spoken and melodic vocals. There's a unique intimacy to his music and his arrival onto the music scene is very much welcome.

Glen Hansard has called Keenan “one of our best…he is extraordinary, it’s our duty to support fine talent when we hear it, see it, experience it”.

Tables of 4 will go on sale next Monday morning at 10am and are expected to sell fast so early booking recommended at www.dolans.ie