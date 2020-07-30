Bus Eireann reports travel pressure on Limerick/Dublin corridor

BUS Eireann is urging people planning on using its coach services this weekend to avoid peak times.

It comes after it reported extreme demand on its X12 service linking Limerick with Dublin, Nenagh and the midlands.

Of Expressway’s 18 routes, the national bus provider said it is this one which is experiencing the greatest pressure. The X12 has operated to a normal timetable despite the Covid-19 lockdown in a bid to transport essential workers.

Eleanor Farrell, the chief commercial officer at Bus Eireann said: “We recognise that the fact that it is a small minority of services that are oversubscribed is not much consolation for customers needing to access those routes. We regret the inconvenience being caused to some passengers and the challenge for our colleagues who are doing their very best to manage this situation.”

Bus Eireann has limited its capacity on buses and coaches to 50% of the available seats.

“We would like people to take into consideration that their journey may prevent an essential worker reaching their place of employment, or someone attending a healthcare appointment. People may not be aware that morning services are seeing less demand, with the peak now arising between 12 noon and 7.00pm. We have tried to introduce measures to help customers manage and plan their travel,” continued Eleanor Farrell. “We have live service updates on our Twitter feeds which are particularly useful to people wishing to travel from an intermediary stop.