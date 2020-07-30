Widespread welcome for funding to design new Limerick greenways

THERE has been a widespread welcome for funding to design new greenways connecting Limerick and Clare.

Waterways Ireland has received €140,000 in government funding to evaluate the possibility of a new greenway linking the Black Bridge at the University of Limerick to Scarriff Town Square in Co Clare.

On top of this, Limerick council has secured €150,000 for a feasibility study and options report on a 22km section of road from Rathkeale to Patrickswell through Adare, to form part of the Great Southern Greenway.

Local Green Party TD Brian Leddin said: “I’ve been working closely with Minister Eamon Ryan on delivering this funding which will enhance the tourism potential of the Mid-West. This important design work will involve working with communities and landowners to deliver green infrastructure for our rural areas. We want to develop many more greenways in the Mid-West.”

Minister of State Niall Collins particularly welcomed the feasibility study for the Great Southern Trail extension.

He said: “Connecting our existing greenways will hugely improve our entire network across the country. Patrickswell has previously been connected with a dedicated cycle route to Limerick City and now linking Patrickswell to Rathkeale will be a huge boost for these locations and also Adare village. Greenways are now becoming very popular with so many people both young and older persons. They provide a safe environment for exercise and recreation and we must continue to invest into the development of them.”

This, along with other upgrades, will make Limerick’s Great Southern Greenway “the best in the country and one to be very proud of.”

It is a sentiment reflected by OPW Minister Patrick O’Donovan.

He sad: “Our greenway plays an important role in supporting local communities to create jobs and brings visitors to our area. As we have seen over the course of the lockdown, people are eager to get out into nature and avail of the stunning scenery in our country. Our local greenway will encourage tourism in the future, and will also provide a safe, segregated space for people walking and cycling”