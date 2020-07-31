Limerick Weather: Mild, humid, with fresher weather set for Friday

Friday morning will be very mild and humid with rain moving over the eastern half of Munster and gradually clearing. Brighter, fresher weather will follow from the west with sunny spells and some showers. Highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees with moderate southerly breezes, becoming westerly later.

National Outlook

On Friday night, there'll be clear spells and some showers, which will mostly die out overnight. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees.

Saturday will bring a mix of sunny spells and showers. Some of the showers will be heavy or prolonged during the afternoon and evening. They'll gradually die out during Saturday night. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees with moderate southwest breezes.

Sunday will be a bright day with sunshine and showers. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees with moderate southwest breezes. There is a possibility of persistent rain in the south for a time on Sunday night.

Monday will be bright with good sunny spells. There'll be a few showers in Connacht and Ulster, but many areas will stay dry. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees with light westerly or variable breezes.

Tuesday will be a wet day with spells of rain, which will be heavy at times. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees with moderate to fresh southerly winds.

Wednesday will be brighter with sunshine and some showers.

There'll be further rain or showers at times through the rest of next week.