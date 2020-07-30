Trolley watch confirms over 30 waiting on beds in University Hospital Limerick

Over 30 people are waiting on trolleys at Limerick University Hospital this morning, the highest in the country. The exact number of 35, 32 in the emergency department and 3 in wards elsewhere, is the highest in the country by 11. Next on the list at 24, is Cork University Hospital.

Nationally 128 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. 118 are waiting in the emergency department, while 10 are waiting in a ward elsewhere in the hospital.

Reminder:

Visiting restrictions

Visitors are not allowed except for:

parents visiting children

people visiting patients who are critically unwell or at end of life

people assisting confused patients - for example, patients with dementia

Children should not visit the hospital, even in these cases.

Only one visitor per patient is allowed.

Visitors to the intensive care unit (ICU) are not allowed under any circumstances.

Do not visit the hospital if you have symptoms of coronavirus (high temperature, cough, shortness of breath or loss or change to your sense of smell or taste)