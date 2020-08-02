Limerick’s 'Stand up for Mental Health' campaign aims to bridge gap in services

A CAMPAIGN group bidding to secure better mental health provisions for Limerick people has renewed its campaign.

Stand up for Mental Health activists unfurled a 14-foot banner over Thomond Bridge over the weekend to highlight the lack of mental health services in Limerick.

It comes with new statistics out showing Limerick has the highest rate of death by suicide in the country.

And the group believe the Covid-19 lockdown will have exacerbated the crisis even more.

Activists say that the inaction of Limerick City and County Council, the HSE and other relevant authorities has helped to flare the crisis.

Geraldine O’Loughlin said: “The World Health Organisation made it clear that any response to the pandemic must include a specific and coordinated approach to mental health services during and in the aftermath of it. We have seen no response so far and vulnerable people are suffering alone.”

She urged Limerick Council and the HSE to respond to the “crisis” with Limerick-specific actions.

“Special measures need to be put in place for Limerick to stop the loss of lives through suicide. They cannot continue to kick it down the road and blame the lack of a national response. There is clearly no political will at national level to take action, so local authorities should lead the way and put supports in place themselves,” she said.