Limerick's Lough Gur eyes up €10k ‘Sound Town’ jackpot

THE scenic village of Lough Gur has received national recognition for its exceptional community spirit during Covid-19.

Although Lough Gur doesn’t have a town as such, it has been announced as the fourth winner of the “Sound Town” competition on Today FM.

For the committee members of Lough Gur Development, protecting their most vulnerable during lockdown restrictions was a top priority and they came up with a plan to lift everyone’s spirits and bring the community closer together.

In March, twelve volunteers came together to produce a weekly newsletter for cocooners, so that everyone in the community could keep up to speed with how they were coping during lockdown.

The first newsletter featured details of local businesses such as grocery stores, restaurants doing take away meals, pharmacies and churches and was hand delivered to all houses in the community.

Home baking, from 17 different bakers, was also delivered to around 60 cocooners each week and a volunteer spent time talking to them.

“I knew most of the people cocooning as I was growing up, and I didn’t know their stories; I’ve learned so much about the people of my community’, said Jean Tierney who nominated Lough Gur for the Sound Town competition which is sponsored by Cadbury Ireland.

“Cocooning during the lockdown restrictions was a lonely and difficult time for a lot of us, but the people of Lough Gur managed to use this crisis to learn more about each other. During what could have been a period of extreme isolation, this community came together more than ever before,” said Today FM presenter Alison Curtis.

Each monthly winner in the Sound Town competition will receive a specially commissioner plaque and will be shortlisted for a chance to win the overall prize of €10,000.