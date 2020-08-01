Limerick's Caillum seeks to make history as youngest on council committee

A BALLYBRICKEN teenager could make history as the youngest person ever to sit on a council committee.

Caillum Hedderman, aged 17, has been nominated by his local scout group to contest for a seat as a Public Participation Network (PPN) representative. He wants to bring a different voice to Limerick Council’s biodiversity Strategic Policy Committee (SPC). Caillum only turns 18 on September 11.

He is excited at the prospect of being the youngest person to sit on one of the council’s SPCs.

“I understand that I am young, and people might think I don’t have the experience. I have been involved in committees and working groups locally, nationally and internationally advocating and lobbying for climate and social justice as well as education for all.

“I understand how to communicate with my generation, and I have a really good understanding of local government policy in the environmental sector,” said Caillum, son of Sean and Noelle Hedderman.

Elections take place online over the coming weeks and Caillum is looking forward to the contest.

“I would like to talk to as many PPN members as I can over the coming weeks to explain why I am suited to the role, along with understanding the needs of people around Limerick.

“As a young person, I feel that the actions undertaken by Limerick Council in the coming years will have a significant impact on my generation and I want to be involved in helping shape and assist the policy that makes Limerick more sustainable. We only have to learn from nature that change is gradual, we need our sustainable future to reflect the power of nature,” said Caillum, who is going into sixth year in John the Baptist Community School in Hospital.

Speaking of his plans if he gets elected, Caillum says there are a number of issues he would like the PPN reps to focus on within the SPC.

“If I am fortunate enough to be elected, I see the PPN representative role as delivering on what matters to the members. Issues around banning single use plastic, looking for air and water monitoring locations in Limerick, delivering on the climate emergency policy and education on how to mitigate the risk of climate change as key elements to focus on.

“The PPN is the perfect way for community and environmental groups in Limerick to have their voice heard within council and I’m really excited at the prospect of reaching out to them over the next few weeks to discuss the issues,” he concluded.

The PPN has a number of vacancies on various SPCs which will be filled after the summer recess following ratification by the elected members of Limerick City & County Council.