Bikers turn out for ‘Cool’ Kevin Ryan’s last ride

Kevin Ryan was ‘Cool’ by name and cool by nature.

The late president of the Road Tramps Motorcycle Club was given a send-off, the likes of which has rarely been seen in Limerick.

Some 200 motorbikes followed Kevin ‘Cool’ Ryan’s hearse from their clubhouse in Murroe to St John’s Cathedral for his funeral Mass on Thursday.

Afterwards he was laid to rest in Mount St Oliver Cemetery.

Kevin, of Cahernorry, Ballysimon and late of Kevin Ryan crash repairs, passed away peacefully in University Hospital Limerick last week.

A post on the Road Tramps Facebook page read: “We are saddened and shocked by the passing of our Prez Cool (Kevin Ryan), a true legend of a man, never to be forgotten. We want to offer our deepest sympathies to his family. Ride free in the forever chapter Cool, you'll always be with us. Road Tramps”.

His esteem in the motorcycle world was reflected by the number of bikers who turned up to accompany Cool on his last ride. Kevin was popular and loved by so many in all walks of life.

“A big turn-out for the legend that was Cool. Thanks to all the clubs and individual bikers that supported us laying our Prez Cool 1% to rest. Greatly appreciated,” was a message posted on the Road Tramps Facebook page.

He is very deeply regretted by his loving wife Brìd, sons Kevin and Conal, daughter Ciara, grandchildren Kevin, Leah and Ava, mother Nora, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The condolences page on rip.ie has been overflowing with tributes.

“Kevin was a gentleman and a credit to his trade,” said one.

Saint Ailbes Ladies Gaelic Football and Camogie Club expressed their deepest sympathies.

Kevin was described as a “kind and thoughtful neighbour” while another said, “He was always in good form and full of fun; made time for everyone. He will never be forgotten and the lovely fun memories will live on.”

May he rest in peace.