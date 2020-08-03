Celia's Week: 'Fantastic showcase for Limerick city'

IT was a phenomenal day for Limerick last Wednesday when all of Virgin Media’s chat shows went live from The Strand Hotel in Limerick. The feedback has been overwhelming and all the shows were such a huge success.

The people from Limerick and beyond who appeared on the shows did themselves very proud. If you didn’t tune in on the day I hope you will have a look on the Virgin Media player - it’s worth the watch as the city looked spectacular.

I myself was extremely proud to showcase some of our most established fashion houses in Limerick with some trading for over 60 years. The beautiful secret garden in The Strand hotel made the perfect background for our fashion slot.

Then it was off to the top floor of The Strand with its magical views of the city to have a chat with the fabulous Elaine Crowley on her show. We chatted about Limerick, my life and business, post-lockdown.

On a personal note, I thought it was a fantastic way to showcase all aspects of Limerick city from business and fashion to sport, social hotspots and of course its people.

I believe Limerick was trending all day so thank you so much to Virgin Media for giving Limerick this fantastic platform to showcase its true beauty. Chat to you next week.

Celia xx