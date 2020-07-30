Louise Loves: Songs From An Empty Room raise over €350K

SOngs from An Empty Room aired on Saturday night, was a memorable, poignant and historic night of Irish music in these extraordinary times.

In addition to providing an incredible night of entertainment, the broadcast featured fascinating insights from behind the scenes of Ireland’s event industry and the exceptional people who come together to make our extraordinary live events happen!

A line up of incredible Irish musicians performed from empty venues across the country. These included: Aimée, Denise Chaila, Eve Belle, Fia Moon, Gavin James, Jafaris, James Vincent McMorrow, Lisa McHugh, Lyra, Mother DJs, Noel Hogan with Danny O’Reilly, Picture This, Sorcha Richardson, Soulé, The Academic, The Blizzards, The Coronas and The Stunning.

Never, in the history of staging live performances and events, has there been such a sudden and total cessation of work in Ireland, as happened on the 12th of March 2020. Currently, throughout the country, festival fields and event sites are deserted, theatre seats await an audience and music venues are empty. Ireland’s event businesses and crews have lost their income, with no current roadmap to recovery as long as Covid-19 continues to present a significant public health risk.

However, the show goes on! In addition to providing an incredible night of entertainment, the aim of the broadcast is to help raise awareness for the live events industry as a whole and the number of individuals and businesses impacted. All funds raised will support the following two event industry resources:

Minding Creative Minds is a 24/7, free wellbeing and support programme for event industry professionals and contractors including production, lighting and sound engineers, site crew, event control, musicians, songwriters and artist managers. MCM provides free counselling services, in addition to free financial, legal and career advice for events industry personnel.

AIST.ie Hardship Fund is available to members and non-members who work in any crew related role in the Irish live events industry.

How to support

You can show support by donating via text TEXT “SONGS’ to 50300 or through the initiative’s GoFundMe Page. Branded crew merchandise is also available to purchase through the website @songsfromanemptyroom.com

The Live Events industry is worth €3.5 billion to Ireland each year. While many other sectors begin their recovery, Live Events & Arts workers have no clear indication or guidance as to when their work can recommence. Without support, many will be forced out of the industry, and losing that skilled specialised workforce will be shattering for multiple sectors, including arts, culture, tourism and hospitality.

So, at a time when we are most disconnected, tune in and support those who connect us the most!