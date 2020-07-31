Make a day of it: Lots of exciting things to do at Limerick's Hunt Museum this summer

Getting started

Make a day of it at the Hunt Museum and start the morning in the Captain’s Room with ABC Start Right Limerick and Toddler's Storytime and rhyme time fun, or a free Children’s Concert with the Irish Chamber Youth Orchestra.

Animal Hunt

Take a child’s tour of the museum with the Animal Hunt or ask a Docent about our Dekadrachma from the 30 pieces of silver.

Stop for a snack

Stop for lunch and some very reasonably priced gourmet grub in the Hunt Museum Cafe before venturing into the fabulous Best Costume Goes To... exhibition, in association with the Irish Costume Archive Project which has added two more costumes from Little Women and Dancing at Lughnasa as it extends its run post lockdown. Grown ups get to reminisce about films and memories as well as marvel at the authenticity and intricacy of the costumes while kids can Design their own using the Hunt’s Family Costume Design Resource.

Take the Curator’s Tour

Take the Hunt Museum Curator’s Tour of Irish Art with Naomi O’Nolan while your children are occupied finishing an unfinished Renoir.

Jazz in the Garden

Learn how to draw a costume with the Limerick Figure Drawing Society, while listening to Jazz in the Garden overlooking the Shannon on Fridays.

#HuntThursday

Enjoy a peaceful early-evening tour of the museum on a #HuntThursday with a free glass of wine as you find your way: Around the Table in 19 Objects. So much and so much more and Kids are FREE!

For full details check out huntmuseum.com/whats-on/ and don't forget to book to avoid the queue and comply with all the Covid-19 best practice. The Hunt Museum is open and as safe as we can make it!