Charleville to get new plaza in town revamp

Charleville, a very popular shopping destination for people living in South Limerick, is set to get a new plaza.

Plans for the plaza, which it is hoped will become a focal point in the town have just been unveiled.

Officials from Cork County Council say that the plan is to put the structure at Bruce Place close to the town library. It will include soft landscaping and extra planting and seating.

The new plaza will be a central space for performances, gatherings, exhibitions and other events.

Traffic calming measures are also planned for the main street to ensure safer access to the new facility.

There will also be a new signaled pedestrian crossing linking the car park with the playground area.

Officials say that the new plaza will also help highlight and show off to tourists and locals alike the Gothic themed town library.

Public consultation on the plans are likely to go ahead next month, with planning permission and funding to follow.