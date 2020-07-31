Application lodged for state-of-the-art fire service training centre in Limerick

A PLANNING application has been lodged for the development of a state-of-the-art fire service training centre in Kilmallock.

The application which was lodged with Limerick City and County Council on July 17 is for phase one of the development which includes the change of use of the existing unit in Kilmallock Business Park - the former Fit 4 Life gym building - to a training building to include lecture rooms, canteen and showering/changing facilities.

The application also includes the construction of a fire service drill yard with two drill towers, the construction of a compartment fire behaviour training unit and all associated site works.

Kilmallock Fire Station is located close to the proposed development at Kilmallock Business Park. The business park is home to a number of businesses and facilities including Irema which manufactures face masks for frontline staff, the An Post Delivery Service Unit (DSU), the recycling centre, Cahill's Homevalue Hardware and Kilmallock Primary Care Centre.

Last month the Limerick Leader revealed that plans were afoot to develop a regional fire centre at Kilmallock Business Park which is located on the Bruree Road.

In an interview with the Leader last month, Dr Pat Daly, chief executive of Limerick City and County Council said the intention is to develop “a regional fire centre at Kilmallock Business Park which was recently purchased by the Council, which will be a great boost for Kilmallock.”

Funding, he said, is also in place for the development of the town's Stone Mansion project as well as the provision of a new sensory garden “to complement the recent opening of the new West Wall Walkway in Kilmallock”.

A decision is due from the local authority on the application for the fire training centre in September.