Netflix reviews: Five hits suitable for all the family to enjoy

Can we all agree from the beginning that we are sick of Peppa Pig? Endless repeats of daddy pig falling over and those muddy puddles - we're just over it!

Netflix can be a bit of minefield but you can find shows there that parents can enjoy just as much as kids. Here's five we've found that you should give a try.

The Floor Is Lava

This will bring you right back to your own childhood.

You and your siblings giddy and jumping from couch to couch while your mother worried about her cushions.

Well, Netflix has upped it a gear and created a whole gameshow out of The Floor Is Lava.

Contestants must navigate an obstacle course set into fake steamy slime in a bid to win $10,000. The results are hilarious. If you or your kids like zany shows like Total Wipeout or Takeshi's Castle, this is a great switch-off series to enjoy as a family.

It might even inspire a real game in the living room!

If I Were An Animal

This charming documentary series is a great way to introduce your kids to the world of nature.

Kids may find nature shows boring and while we as adults appreciate David Attenborough, younger ones might find him a bit too taxing.

If I Were An Animal is different as it is narrated by kids. Emma and Tim watch the animal kingdom in action and give their take on it from their young eager minds.

Hearing someone their own age will invite your kids to enter the different worlds and learn along the way.

Each episode features a number of different animals going through significant milestones in their lives.

Little Lunch

Our kids are missing school after the long Covid-19 shutdown and Little Lunch is a great way to bring them back. The Australian show is basically The Office for kids but drops in some very important messages.

It follows a group of children on a playground during their school break.

They talk about friendship, teachers, school work and everything in between. It is funny but insightful and can open up conversations between you and your child about different things happening in their school life - bullying, homework, making friends.

As an adult, you too will get a laugh and a few life lessons along the way too!

The InBESTigators

Blue Bloods for kids - well, sort of! It's the closest thing you're going to get suitable for children to your own favourite shows.

Four unlikely friends form an investigation unit trying to solve school and neighbourhood mysteries. Much like adults watching late-night versions of crime shows,

The InBESTigators will have your kids figuring out clues and solving problems along with the team. The show is light-hearted too with likeable characters.

The Big Show

Yes, that's the Big Show of WWE fame turned sitcom star. This show is a big hit with kids and it is pretty charming and inoffensive too.

A sugary, wholesome family sitcom with lots of slapstick humour and laugh-out-loud moments for the kids. The Big Show actually plays a fictional version of himself, a retired wrestler raising a family with his wife.

Of course, he's the biggest dad in the world! From career days to family arguments, you will see about of your own crew in this one.

It's suitable for all ages and is perfect for curling up for a quiet afternoon on the couch!

